Call Her DMW’s First Lady – Davido Welcomes New Artist Liya to the Family

Davido‘s DMW just keeps growing and giving more artists the opportunity to grow.

Davido has welcomed another new artist, Liya into the DMW family.

The label head honcho, Davido shared the news on Instagram saying:

Welcome officially to the party! DMW 1st lady! @yes_liya from here it’s onwards and upwards ! On this day I make this promise to you. Imma make you a global star! Never 🧢 !! #30BG cc @bfaandco 🖊 📝

Here’s what Liya also had to say:

I know this sounds cliché, but my dreams are coming true, here and now. @davidoofficial I will make you so proud, I appreciate you from the depth of my soul ! I want this more than anything, thank you @vanzyvanz for believing in me, it means so much that I have a manager as passionate as you. As for me…. it’s official I AM 30 BG 🔥🔥🔥❤️

Photo Credit: @davidoofficial | @yes_liya

