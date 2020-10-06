Davido has a Feature on Trey Songz’ Forthcoming Album “Back Home” | See the Tracklist

American R&B singer and songwriter Trey Songz has put out the tracklist for his forthcoming album “Back Home“, and the 22-track album features one of Afrobeats’ heavyweights, Davido, on track 14 tagged “Sleepless Nights“.

Following his most recent hit song “Fem“, Davido is also set to release his own album “A Better Time” this year.

A Davido and Trey Songz collaboration? We really can’t wait to hear it.

See the tracklist below: