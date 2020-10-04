The Presidency has Banned FSARS & other Tactical Police Squads from Routine Patrols, Stop and Search Duties

The Presidency has banned, with immediate effect, the personnel of the FSARS, STS, IRT & other Tactical Police Squads operating at Federal, Zonal & Command levels” from carrying out routine patrols & other conventional low-risk duties – stop & search duties, checkpoints, roadblocks, traffic checks, etc.

This directive was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Sunday afternoon. The ban is coming on the heels of cries by Nigerians calling for the abolition of SARS.

According to the statement, the activities include routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties such as stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.

In addition, no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. They must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear. The IGP’s directives come against the backdrop of findings by the leadership of the Force that a few personnel of the Tactical Squads hide under these guises to perpetrate all forms of illegality, contrary to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement establishing the squads. Specifically, the IGP has warned the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices.

The statement said the police chief condemns every act of unprofessionalism, abuse of human rights and high-handedness by personnel of the squads.

He has therefore ordered the X-Squad and the Monitoring Unit to embark on immediate and massive nationwide monitoring of activities of Tactical Squads and other police officers on the road. They are to ensure prompt arrest, investigation and prosecution of all erring police officers who violate these directives and other extant regulations of the Force. The IGP has equally warned that henceforth, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands and the FCT as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, will be held liable for any misconduct within their Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Henceforth, no @PoliceNG personnel is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. All Police Force personnel must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 4, 2020

Henceforth,the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Commissioners of Police in charge of State/FCT Commands as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, will be held liable for any @PoliceNG misconduct within their Area of Responsibility (AOR). — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 4, 2020

The @PoliceNG_CRU will also continue to be available to receive and investigate complaints against Police Officers, for appropriate action. Citizens are encouraged to make available full details of incidents to the Unit, using any of their contact details, outlined below: pic.twitter.com/a35S1hKs7k — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 4, 2020

