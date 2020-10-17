Go On A Journey to the ‘Venice of Africa’ on Episode 2 of “Streets of Lagos”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Streets of Lagos” is a docu-series from Accelerate TV showing all the diverse stories about hustle and living in Lagos, and the people behind them.

Go on a journey to the place called the ‘Venice of Africa’ on episode 2 of “Streets of Lagos”.

Makoko town is a fishing village overlooking the Lagos lagoon. Home to water logged homes standing on wooden stilts as well as small businesses including market shops, hair saloons, canoe makers, a photography studio and even a school, the major means of transportation is by a canoe.

John Wesu, a photographer, Zavi, a canoe maker and Sunday, a fisherman share their stories of survival in Makoko Town.

Watch episode 2:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

