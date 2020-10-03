Connect with us

Music

New Video: Töme feat. Sean Kingston - I Pray

Music

New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Kida Kudz & EO - Need More

Music

New Music: Diamond Platnumz - Haunisumbui

Music

New Video: B Red feat. Davido - Bimpe

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship “Oh Ye Gate” with Tope Alabi

Music

Kiddominant Is Winning! He Got a RIAA Gold Plaque for Davido's "Fall"

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

First Photos from Erigga & Morenike's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Music

New Music: Dammy Krane - Ji

BN TV Music

New Video: Tekno - PuTTin

Music

New Video: Burna Boy feat. Stormzy - Real Life

Music

New Video: Töme feat. Sean Kingston – I Pray

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following up her most recent single, Töme has released the official video to her song “I Pray” featuring Sean Kingston.

The video, shot in Toronto, tells the tale of hopelessness and how miracles happen in the midst of unprecedented circumstances.

The video bring to life the theme of the song, focusing on Töme’s positive message to life.

Oscillating between multiple point-of-views and storylines, TÖME’s video for “I Pray” ends on positive foot as the afro-fusionist and her friends experience a creative breakthrough that brings their story full circle.

“I Pray” video was directed by 88everything.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nofisat Shamsideen: I Had to Find Myself to Lose All My Weight

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php