New Video: Töme feat. Sean Kingston – I Pray

Following up her most recent single, Töme has released the official video to her song “I Pray” featuring Sean Kingston.

The video, shot in Toronto, tells the tale of hopelessness and how miracles happen in the midst of unprecedented circumstances.

The video bring to life the theme of the song, focusing on Töme’s positive message to life.

Oscillating between multiple point-of-views and storylines, TÖME’s video for “I Pray” ends on positive foot as the afro-fusionist and her friends experience a creative breakthrough that brings their story full circle.

“I Pray” video was directed by 88everything.

Watch the video below: