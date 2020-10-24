Connect with us

New Music: TY Bello – Ope Loye O

TY Bello performs “Ope Loye O” in this new episode of her spontaneous worship series. She says,

God will always be deserving of our praise .. especially in the middle of contradiction. These have been crazy days .. but we chose to release God’s light .. like a friend of mine just taught me : We must man the gates of praise . We close the pathway to the enemy who comes to kill ,steal and destroy .. we open it to life and peace .. always always always .. ope lo ye Baba wa .. .we choose to praise .. we dare to be thankful.

Credits:

Recorded by Josh Bowale

Keys by Josh Bowale

Performed by TY Bello

Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale

Edited by Samuel Ogundiran

Watch the video:

