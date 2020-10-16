Yemi Osinbajo says Former SARS Members Will Not Feature in Any Police Tactical Units

Nigerians have been protesting for days now for the government to #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS. Part of their wish was granted on the 11th of October when Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been dissolved.

This lead to the creation of a new Tactical Team, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT). The dissolving of the unit nor the new SWAT team stopped the protest, even though Nigerians were assured the Police force will be reformed.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has released a statement regarding the ongoing protest on the #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSars movement across Nigeria and the world. In his statement shared via Twitter, he assured the youth that SARS has been completely disestablished, former members will NOT feature in any police tactical units, a proposed Victims’ Support Fund is on the way, while also sending condolence to Jimoh Isiaq, and all those who have lost their lives at the hands of wayward police officers.

Check out his statement shared via his personal Twitter page:

Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020