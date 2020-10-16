News
Yemi Osinbajo says Former SARS Members Will Not Feature in Any Police Tactical Units
Nigerians have been protesting for days now for the government to #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS. Part of their wish was granted on the 11th of October when Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been dissolved.
This lead to the creation of a new Tactical Team, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT). The dissolving of the unit nor the new SWAT team stopped the protest, even though Nigerians were assured the Police force will be reformed.
Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has released a statement regarding the ongoing protest on the #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSars movement across Nigeria and the world. In his statement shared via Twitter, he assured the youth that SARS has been completely disestablished, former members will NOT feature in any police tactical units, a proposed Victims’ Support Fund is on the way, while also sending condolence to Jimoh Isiaq, and all those who have lost their lives at the hands of wayward police officers.
Check out his statement shared via his personal Twitter page:
Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry.
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020
I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough. These feelings of frustration are justified.
There are far too many people who have been brutalised at the hands of the police and this is unacceptable. We must take responsibility for protecting young people, even sometimes from those who are paid to protect them.
Over the past week, we have been following the protests, and I have had a number of discussions with key people in the administration that you deserve to be informed about. Transparency, after all, is a key tenet of government.
Several meetings have been held with: the @SPLawan, @femigbaja, the Chief of Staff to @MuhammaduBuhari, Chairman of the @PoliceServiceC2, the IG of @PoliceNG (IGP), the Executive Secretary of @NHRCNigeria, and governors.
We understand that you want to see action from us and I’m here to tell you that work is ongoing. I chaired a meeting of 36 state governors and the Minister of the FCT (NEC), where we resolved to set up judicial panels of inquiry so we can see justice served, and fast.
The reason being that only state governors, by law, can set up judicial inquiries in their states. The hearings will be public. With Mr President’s approval, SARS has been completely disestablished, and none of its former members will feature in any police tactical units.
I am sending my deepest condolences to the families of Jimoh Isiaq, and all those who have lost their lives at the hands of wayward police officers. To those injured, I wish a full and speedy recovery.
We have proposed that each state government set up a Victims’ Support Fund, which @NigeriaGov will support. This is the least that we can do to compensate for the injustice suffered at the hands of errant officers.
We also understand that the issues that you’re raising are bigger than just SARS. They’re deep and systemic and we’re undertaking comprehensive measures that will revamp the police by addressing issues of welfare, service conditions and training.
On Monday, Mr President also reiterated his commitment to these extensive police reforms.
We will continue to update and engage with you all on these action steps and the ones to come, in the spirit of transparency, so that you can hold us accountable. We are, after all, here to serve you and we owe you a duty to win back your trust.
Keep safe. God bless you. – YO