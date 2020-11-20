Mr Eazi is a Latin Grammy Winner!

Mr Eazi has won the Latin Grammy 2020 award alongside J Balvin, for their collaboration on the track “Arcoiris” off J Balvin’s 2020 album “Colores” album.

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards by The Latin Recording Academy held on November 20, 2020.

A Latin Grammy Award is an award by The Latin Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievement in the Latin music industry, and “Colores” won in the “Best Urban Album” category at the 2020 edition. The album which was nominated alongside Bad Bunny, Anuel AA, Sech, Myke Towers, Feid, and Ozuna, took home the prestigious award.

His win makes him the first Nigerian artiste to win the prestigious award.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Mr Eazi wrote,