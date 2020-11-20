Qdot’s New Album “Alagbe” features Niniola, Zlatan, Patoranking & 9ice | Listen Now

Indigenous artist Qdot has released his highly anticipated album “Alagbe“.

The 17-track album features Afrobeats heavyweights including Patoranking, Niniola, 9ice, Zlatan, T-Classic, Alh. Wasiu Alabi, Pasuma, Xsmile, Jaywon and Pepenazi.

Production credits got to Xsmile, 2Tupondeebeatz, Pherari, CitiBoi, Antras, Anti Virus, Tozbeat, Dabeathandle, Soshine, Shockerbeat, DjYKbeat, Hennykong and Glow. Qdot says,

The Definition Of Qdot:

Qdot is an Indigenous artist who came from nothing but with hard-work and prayer to gain his own ground in the music industry.

Qdot is a connection of love and music. I’m the universal languages of mankind…

Where words fail, music speaks. Life is like a beautiful melody, only the lyrics are messed up. Music is the language of the spirit.