New Video: Boybreed feat. Minz – Julie

Nigerian Afro-pop and dancehall duo Boybreed come through with the visuals for the impressive single titled “Julie” Nigerian pop sensation Minz, directed by Kemz.

Going off their previous works together on hits like “Bugatti” and “Confetti”, the Afropop track highlights the trio’s synergy, seamlessly combining their voices to deliver pseudo-romantic musings over smooth guitar riffs, groovy percussions and pounding drums produced by TUC.

The song “Julie” sees Boybreed in their usual form addressing a love interest, admitting their deep feelings and wishing she reciprocates.

Watch the video below: