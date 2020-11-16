New Video: April Maey – Starry Night

April Maey has introduced a Disney styled animation video for her song “Starry Night“, off her debut EP “Ticket to Anywhere” which was released in March.

According to her, “The video is about two young kids who try to save the moon by freezing time and putting the moon back where it belongs, in the sky”.

I’ve been obsessed with stories, movies, and nature for as long as I can remember. It was very important for me to have a storyline attached to ‘starry night’… I wanted to be unique and tell a story.

The animation quite literally introduces us to the essence of the EP. Perhaps love really is a trip to anywhere. No wonder, we refer to a ‘fall’ when we describe the moment, we realize that we are in love. A vulnerable position overwhelmed with uncertainties. This makes love the bumpiest of life’s trips. We see the avatars of April and her lover sharing moments of playfulness and expressions of affection by the campfire. The purple backdrop, inspired by Jaden Smith’s “SYRE” enhances a utopian feel, while portraying the desire for affection and the struggles involved in verifying its authenticity. The visual detail rendered, positions the animated video amongst the best representations from the genre.

The song was written by April Maey and Joshua Adeoye, and the visuals directed by Joshua Adeoye.

Listen below: