New Video: Cheque - LOCO

Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir in this Hilarious Cover of Tiwa Savage's "Koroba"

Davido speaks on "A Better Time", His Vision & Legacy as He covers Guardian Life Magazine

And the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Winners Are... Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Lebron James | See the Full List

For Simi, Being a Mum is the Most Fulfilling & Rewarding Thing Ever ❤️ | Read Our Exclusive Interview

New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Laycon & Joeboy - Nobody (Icons Remix)

Cuppy's "Karma" Video featuring Stonebwoy is Coming! But First, some BTS Photos

Cuppy, Simi, Rema are Winners at 2020 AFRIMMA Awards | #AFRIMMA2020

"Ecstasy" is Lil Kesh's Next Album & We've Got the Tracklist

New Video: April Maey – Starry Night

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

April Maey has introduced a Disney styled animation video for her song “Starry Night“, off her debut EP “Ticket to Anywhere” which was released in March.

According to her, “The video is about two young kids who try to save the moon by freezing time and putting the moon back where it belongs, in the sky”.

I’ve been obsessed with stories, movies, and nature for as long as I can remember. It was very important for me to have a storyline attached to ‘starry night’… I wanted to be unique and tell a story.
The animation quite literally introduces us to the essence of the EP. Perhaps love really is a trip to anywhere. No wonder, we refer to a ‘fall’ when we describe the moment, we realize that we are in love. A vulnerable position overwhelmed with uncertainties.
This makes love the bumpiest of life’s trips. We see the avatars of April and her lover sharing moments of playfulness and expressions of affection by the campfire. The purple backdrop, inspired by Jaden Smith’s “SYRE” enhances a utopian feel, while portraying the desire for affection and the struggles involved in verifying its authenticity. The visual detail rendered, positions the animated video amongst the best representations from the genre.

The song was written by April Maey and Joshua Adeoye, and the visuals directed by Joshua Adeoye.

Listen below:

