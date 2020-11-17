Yemi Alade is Dropping a New Album “Empress”

Connect with us

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Get ready Yemi lovers!

Afrobeats sensation Yemi Alade is hitting us with her new album “Empress” this Friday, November 20 and we are so ready for it.

Her last album “Woman of Steel” was a major success, packed with hit songs like “Shekere” featuring Angélique Kidjo,Shake” featuring Duncan Mighty, “Poverty” featuring Funke Akindele, “Night and Day“, “Vibe” and so much more.

Now, the singer who recently released the first single off this new album, “I Choose You” featuring Dadju, has us counting down with her. “Queen shhh …….t 🤎☄🤎☄ #EMPRESS the album 20 – 11 – 2020 ❤”, she says.

Photo Credit: @yemialade

