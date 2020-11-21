Connect with us

Music

New Music: Baby A feat. Jaysi - Pampila (Reggaeton Remix)

Music

New Video: Cheekychizzy feat. D'Banj - Big Vibe

Music

New Music: Danlil feat. J Molley - Rara

Music

New Music: Famous - Pamela

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

See Chioma's Priceless Birthday Gift to Davido!

Events Music

Re-imagine Fuji Music Like Never Before at "Fuji: A Opera" | December 14th - 19th

Music

New Video: Zlatan - Lagos Anthem

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Dadju – I Choose You

Music

New Video: Lady Donli - Rockstar Parole

Music

New Music: King Perryy feat. Kizz Daniel - Waist

Music

New Music: Baby A feat. Jaysi – Pampila (Reggaeton Remix)

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Reggaeton artist Aiden Oruwari aka Baby A, has released a Reggaeton  remix for the hit single “Pampila” featuring Jaysi.

The 3-year-old Toronto, Canada native shares his father’s passion for music. His first single “Pampila” came into work when Baby A couldn’t stop repeating made up words at home. His mother decided to record it, and his father, video director Tee Tash quickly got internationally acclaimed producer Chopstiiiix who has also produced for Major Lazer, Burna Boy, Wizkid and more involved to produce the single.

Listen to the audio below.

Download

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: These Tips Will Help You Find Joy from Within

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Chinua Achebe, A Man Of The People

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens
Advertisement
css.php