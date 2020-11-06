Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha are Celebrating 10 Years of Love ❤️

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and stands up comedian and actor, Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha are proof of that.

The couple shared these loved-up photos to celebrate their 10th anniversary and we can’t get enough of how cute they are.

Celebrating his wife, Basketmouth wrote, “You May Kiss The Bride…..That was 10 years ago. Love ❤️ you FOREVER”

Elsie had nothing but sweet words for the love of her life:

My happy place, my best friend, celebrating a milestone in marriage, 10years!!!! Amazing!!!! I’m glad you came to my hostel in Unilag 14yrs ago,and im so glad you didn’t give up on me even after i gave you a wrong number.😂😂😂

I want to grow so old and happy with you baby.

I want to laugh and cry happily with you.

And i want to celebrate forever more with you.

HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SUGAR…

My heart is beautiful because i have you in it🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Lord Jesus, i also want you thank you on my hubby’s behalf for giving him a beautiful, smart, intelligent ,exceptional and a wonderfully sweet wife.

Thank you for answering his prayers. He will forever be grateful

10yrs!!!!!!!!!!Baby!!!!!!🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Photo Credit:@basketmouth @elsieokpocha