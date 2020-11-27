CKay has Joined the Warner Music Family

Afrobeats singer/songwriter CKay is now officially a member of the Warners Music Family!

The announcement was made by Warner Music SA’s official page, where CKay was welcomed to the label. It was also revealed that the singer’s sophomore album and first major label debut will drop in 2021. Warner Music SA says,

We’re thrilled to welcome @ckay_yo to the Warner Music family! The star is working on his sophomore album and first major label debut which is set to drop in 2021! Welcome to the family, CKay! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iZkcyc2jUF — Warner Music SA (@WarnerMusicSA) November 27, 2020

Photo Credit: @WarnerMusicSA