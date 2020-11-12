Romantic Dinner Turned Proposal! Dami & Patrick’s #BNBling in Dubai

Dami definitely had no idea that her romantic dinner with her lover, Patrick was going to be her proposal. As they walked through the sand with Simi and Adekunle Gold’s- By You playing in the background, Dami knew it was the moment and she was in complete awe of how Patrick planned this moment for her.

After 3 years of dating, this two are ready for the start of their life together- #TheNobleUnion.

Our Proposal Story

By the bride-to-be, Dami

What I thought was supposed to be a romantic dinner at a restaurant turned out to be a surprise sunset proposal at the Bab Al Shams resort in the Dubai desert. This man went all out for me. To say that I was in awe is an understatement. As we walked through the sand, the moment I heard ‘By You’ by Simi and Adekunle Gold, tears filled my eyes. On May 31st, 2017, Patrick asked me to be his girlfriend after only two weeks of talking to me on Instagram and one week of talking on the phone, doing devotionals together. I was always amazed at how sure of me he was when I hadn’t been so sure of myself.

During that time period, I was going through the deepest transitory season of my life concerning my faith. God was working in me in a way that I could not control or even conceptualize. I wasn’t ready. I didn’t want a romantic relationship, all I wanted was Jesus. Dami before Patrick was bold, gracious, intelligent, broken, lost, angry, and all the while waking up every day and taking on whatever came my way. When Patrick told me that he wanted to make things official, I said listen — lol, you have no idea what it has taken to make the girl that you see into the woman that I truly am — He wasn’t having it 😂. His name is Idowu, those of you who are Yoruba know exactly what that means.

And so it began, the most beautiful love story that God could have ever written for us. 2 years of long-distance and one year in the same city. Through the challenges and trials, God has allowed us to reach this incredible milestone. As I heard Simi sing “Edumare lo so wa po (the Lord joined us), o le gbeke le mí (you can put your trust in me).” I was completely overwhelmed. I love this song because it mirrors the rawness of my love for you, Patrick. You are my perfect person. Thank you for loving and choosing me. Moti r’enikeji ti ma ba lo (I have found my better half) I promise to stand by you, always. We have come so far and have built an amazing relationship. Idowu, you are so much more than I prayed for. God has helped us to write the most beautiful love story and I cannot wait to be your WIFE!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @lovedami_

Groom-to-be: @nobility

Videography: @benfayalafilms