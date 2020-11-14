Connect with us

Weddings

Catch Up on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

Weddings

Romantic Dinner Turned Proposal! Dami & Patrick's #BNBling in Dubai

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 360

Weddings

He is my Personal Comedian! Titilope & Oyinkansola's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Yes to Our Love! Peace & Daniel's Beautiful Outdoor Wedding

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 359

Weddings

All Shades of Love! Taaooma & Abula's #BNBling in Namibia + Love Story

Weddings

BellaNaija Played a Role in This Love Story! See Ink & Kunle's Civil Wedding

Weddings

Birthday Photo Shoot Turned Proposal! See Olayinka & Adetunji's Surprise #BNBling

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 358

Weddings

Catch Up on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Yasss to Peace & Daniel’s Igala-Yoruba Traditional Wedding

The #PDK2020 Outdoor Wedding Has Us Doing Our Happy Dance!

You Should See Francine & Ola’s Congolese-Nigerian Wedding Video

It’s #AGoodThing2020 Pre-wedding Shoot & Love Story for Today

The #Mifi2020 Love Story Started at a Wedding!

She Went To Save The Day But Copped A Ring! See Mife & Max’s #BNBling Moment

Here’s how Hadeeza & Russell’s Love Story Started!

Precious Found The Woman of His Dreams in Laurinda

Grooms-to-be! Get your Slay on with these Dapper Looks by King Hakbal

Marbel’s Golden Bridesmaids Request was So Luxe!

These Dresses by Berta are Perfect for a Chic Bride

Who Wants to Rock a Short Hairstyle for her Wedding? You Should See This

Dear Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look

This Beauty Look is Perfect for The Igbo Bride-to-be

Shine Like The Sun in This Yellow Traditional Look

#BBNaija Vee is Giving us that Yoruba Traditional Bridal Inspo Today

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Develop a Lifestyle of Consistency Using these Tips

Tari Taylaur: Public Service is Not an Avenue to Milk the State

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Has Been Voted as Women’s Prize for Fiction ‘Winner of Winners’

We Want Youths in Politics, but What Power Do Political Appointments Carry?

What Happens After You Have Been Assaulted By SARS?
Advertisement
css.php