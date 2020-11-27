Didi Olomide Is A Minimalist Dream In This Christopher Esber Ensemble

Connect with us

News

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Didi Olomide played up her affinity for softly tailored elegance in a stunning look from  Christopher Esber’s AW 2020 collection.  

Known for his ab-baring, 90’s infused looks with a hint of tailoring, this is a stellar example of the designers youthful yet easeful design aesthetic. Didi completed this relaxed and sensual knitwear look with tailbone length braids and neutral, glossy makeup.

Are you enjoying this minimalist phase of Didi’s style evolution or do you prefer her bolder more statement looks?

Credits

Shot by @frenchmirror

Outfit @christopher_esber

