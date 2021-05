This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Beverly Naya

Nyma Tang

Mihlali Ndamase

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim

Temi Otedola

Kamo Modisakeng

Whitney Madueke

Zozibini Tunzi

Didi Olomide