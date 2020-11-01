Style
Every Single Look In This Jewel Jemila Collection Is A Must Have!
Jewel Jemila released it’s latest collection entitled the ‘Ethereal Collection’ lensed by Nigerian photographer Tosin Akinyemiju.
According to a statement from the brand:
‘To be Ethereal is to be soft, carry yourself with care, love and elegance. The Ethereal collection expresses beauty, class, warmth and attraction.’
Check out the promotional video & full collection below:
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Photography: @tosin.akinyemiju
Model: @shine_rosman
Styling/Creative Direction: @jeweljemila