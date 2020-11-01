Every Single Look In This Jewel Jemila Collection Is A Must Have!

Connect with us

Jewel Jemila released it’s latest collection entitled the ‘Ethereal Collection’ lensed by Nigerian photographer Tosin Akinyemiju.

According to a statement from the brand:

‘To be Ethereal is to be soft, carry yourself with care, love and elegance. The Ethereal collection expresses beauty, class, warmth and attraction.’

Check out the promotional video & full collection below:

 

Credits

Photography: @tosin.akinyemiju

Model: @shine_rosman ‬ ‬

‪Styling/Creative Direction: @jeweljemila

