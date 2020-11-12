Connect with us

News

"He was an African Giant": Tributes Pour In For Ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings

Events News

Join Oby Ezekwesili, Prof Soludo, Joyce Banda, Aisha Yesufu for Public Launch of #FixPolitics

News

A Human Rights Activist is suing Falz, Aisha Yesufu, FK Abudu for their involvement in the #EndSARS Protest

News

#COVID19: Pfizer says its Vaccine (Still Being Tested) May Be 90% Effective

Music News

Peter Okoye's PA says DJ Switch is Not in Nigeria & She's Safe

News

The BN Style Recap: Spark Joy Today With These Style & Beauty Stories

BN TV News

A Look Inside the Moments that Defined Joe Biden's Political Career

News

Kamala Harris is the First Female, Black & South Asian US Vice-President - Get to Know Her

News

Introducing the 46th President & 49th Vice-President of the USA: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

News

Lagos Police Command says it’ll Resist any Planned Protest in the State

News

“He was an African Giant”: Tributes Pour In For Ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

It’s a sad day for Ghanaians and Africa as a whole, as former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings passes away on November 12, 2020.

The renowned statesman ruled for a brief period in 1979 and then led a military junta from 1981 to 1992, going on to serve two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.

The revolutionary leader who led the country between 1981-2001 as a military and subsequently, a civilian ruler was reported to have died due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 73.

Following the news of his passing, tributes to the ex-President have been pouring in, with many describing him as a true African hero.

See some of the tributes from Twitter:

 

RIP Jerry Rawlings.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Happens After You Have Been Assaulted By SARS?

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Was Right, We Should All Be Feminists

Damilola Ogunrinde: Sexual Pleasure and the African Woman

Nkem Ndem: We Need to Pay Attention to Sexual Abuse Among Siblings
Advertisement
css.php