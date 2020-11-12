“He was an African Giant”: Tributes Pour In For Ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings

It’s a sad day for Ghanaians and Africa as a whole, as former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings passes away on November 12, 2020.

The renowned statesman ruled for a brief period in 1979 and then led a military junta from 1981 to 1992, going on to serve two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.

The revolutionary leader who led the country between 1981-2001 as a military and subsequently, a civilian ruler was reported to have died due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 73.

Following the news of his passing, tributes to the ex-President have been pouring in, with many describing him as a true African hero.

See some of the tributes from Twitter:

R.I.P 💔💔💔💔. Thank you for everything. Ghanaians will always remember you hero. 💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vor2EdXFjE — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 12, 2020

The sun and rain were out at the same time earlier, couldn't have been a coincidence. RIP JJ RAWLINGS — King of Accra (@kingofaccra) November 12, 2020

The saddest news of this year, my GOD, former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS of Ghana has passed on; I'm completely devasted! Good night, an African hero… RIP. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to convey deepest and profound sympathy to the government and people of Ghana, the Rawlings family and the entire Africa for the death of a great statesman, Former President….. pic.twitter.com/HoGxb1owRP — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 12, 2020

As we mourn his death, I commiserate with President @NAkufoAddo and our Ghanaian brothers and sisters. It is my prayer that God will grant President Rawlings eternal rest — as we all take solace in his achievements and contributions to the development of a more united continent. — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 12, 2020

He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large. I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 12, 2020

Saddened to hear about the death of Jerry Rawlings due to covid-19. Wish I could do a thread on how he gathered all the corrupt Presidents (Afrifa, Acheampong, and Akuffon) and executed them alongside 300+ corrupt Generals and Politicians Ghana changed for the better since then pic.twitter.com/W6rODSdU2P — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) November 12, 2020

We recall that former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, now demised, who ruled for close to 2 decades, was at peace with himself when he alighted from his car to personally clear up a traffic logjam at Prampram, Ghana, in 2019. How many of your ex-Presidents can pull this off? pic.twitter.com/O3feT6Hpki — Facts About Africa (@OnlyAfricaFacts) November 12, 2020

Sigh. 2020 isn’t quitting. Goodnight Jerry Rawlings. Ghana and Africa is a poorer place without you. pic.twitter.com/qGXXu2uAkx — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) November 12, 2020

History would never you Jerry Rawlings. Your words are inscribed in the sands of time I wish some presidents can learn from him. Intelligence at its peak pic.twitter.com/i1pRqlGY0i — ❤️NIGERIAN💡 (@onkle_Tee) November 12, 2020

RIP Jerry Rawlings🙏🙏🙏 — Davido (@davido) November 12, 2020

I met Jerry Rawlings 2ce.

Once because he heard me speak on a panel & demanded to see me.

He affirmed the young leader I was.

He assured me I had my place among our continent's leaders.

Paths I took afterwards were impacted by our exchanges. Rest In Power.@ClementSobtejou pic.twitter.com/OkhXKFzWTP — Kah Walla (@KahWalla) November 12, 2020

Video footage of Jerry Rawlings pic.twitter.com/87A6a9XFzP — Naija (@Naija_PR) November 12, 2020

RIP Jerry Rawlings.