Connect with us

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

"Empire" star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Reintroducing the Most Stylish Barrister: Cee-C

Features Movies & TV

Michael Aromolaran: Citation is Simply a Mnemonic Device

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for "Nneka the Pretty Serpent" is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 3 of “The Youth: The Road To 2023” focuses on ways Youths can Re-strategize & Rebuild Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Quam's Money" starring Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim & Williams Uchemba

Career Events Living Movies & TV Scoop

Erica Nlewedim, Ojy Okpe, Ife Durosinmi Etti Nominated for 2020 ELOY Awards | See the Full List

BN TV Movies & TV

Spirituality & Honesty - Toke Makinwa gets Real on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Spotted: Stan Nze, Nengi, Nicole Asinugo, Ike Onyema at the Abuja Premiere of "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about "Citation" & the Film Industry on "Rubbin' Minds"

Movies & TV

“Empire” star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We’re here for all the cuteness!

Congratulations are in order for “Empire” star Gabby Sidibe who just got engaged to the love of her life Brandon Frankel.

Making the announcement on her official page, the American actress wrote,

It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

See how cute they look together!

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Review: From Clueless to Success by Adedoyin Jaiyesimi | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Farida Yahya: Dear Founder, Yelling at your Staff is Affecting your Business!

Joshua Chizoma: ASUU Strike Could Restrict Young People’s Career Prospects in Future

What is the Weirdest Rule a Landlord/lady Has Ever Given you?

Bullets and Whips, A Glimpse Into the Oyigbo Massacre
Advertisement
css.php