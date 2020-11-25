“Empire” star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

We’re here for all the cuteness!

Congratulations are in order for “Empire” star Gabby Sidibe who just got engaged to the love of her life Brandon Frankel.

Making the announcement on her official page, the American actress wrote,

It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

See how cute they look together!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline