Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Reintroducing the Most Stylish Barrister: Cee-C

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

"Empire" star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

Features Movies & TV

Michael Aromolaran: Citation is Simply a Mnemonic Device

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for "Nneka the Pretty Serpent" is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 3 of “The Youth: The Road To 2023” focuses on ways Youths can Re-strategize & Rebuild Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Quam's Money" starring Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim & Williams Uchemba

Career Events Living Movies & TV Scoop

Erica Nlewedim, Ojy Okpe, Ife Durosinmi Etti Nominated for 2020 ELOY Awards | See the Full List

BN TV Movies & TV

Spirituality & Honesty - Toke Makinwa gets Real on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Spotted: Stan Nze, Nengi, Nicole Asinugo, Ike Onyema at the Abuja Premiere of "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about "Citation" & the Film Industry on "Rubbin' Minds"

Movies & TV

Reintroducing the Most Stylish Barrister: Cee-C

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

2018 BBNaija reality star and first runner-up Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee C is showing off her 6-year growth as a barrister and solicitor in her own edition of the “How it started vs How it’s going” challenge.

She shared a collage of herself which included a photo from 6 years ago and a more recent one with the caption,

How it started vs How it’s going..
Still a “Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.

Six years post call! 🤗

Keep going Cee C, we are rooting for you!

Photo Credit: @ceec_official

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Review: From Clueless to Success by Adedoyin Jaiyesimi | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Farida Yahya: Dear Founder, Yelling at your Staff is Affecting your Business!

Joshua Chizoma: ASUU Strike Could Restrict Young People’s Career Prospects in Future

What is the Weirdest Rule a Landlord/lady Has Ever Given you?

Bullets and Whips, A Glimpse Into the Oyigbo Massacre
Advertisement
css.php