Reintroducing the Most Stylish Barrister: Cee-C
2018 BBNaija reality star and first runner-up Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee C is showing off her 6-year growth as a barrister and solicitor in her own edition of the “How it started vs How it’s going” challenge.
She shared a collage of herself which included a photo from 6 years ago and a more recent one with the caption,
How it started vs How it’s going..
Still a “Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.
Six years post call! 🤗
Keep going Cee C, we are rooting for you!
Photo Credit: @ceec_official