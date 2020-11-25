Reintroducing the Most Stylish Barrister: Cee-C

2018 BBNaija reality star and first runner-up Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee C is showing off her 6-year growth as a barrister and solicitor in her own edition of the “How it started vs How it’s going” challenge.

She shared a collage of herself which included a photo from 6 years ago and a more recent one with the caption,

How it started vs How it’s going..

Still a “Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria”. Six years post call! 🤗

Keep going Cee C, we are rooting for you!

Photo Credit: @ceec_official