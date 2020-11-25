See B.T.S Photos from Lami Phillips’ “Kadara” Video featuring Moelogo & #BBNaija’s Lucy

AfroSoul singer and songwriter, Lami Phillips recently dropped her new single “Kadara” featuring Moelogo, and its superb video which has a cameo from BBNaija reality star Lucy and lots of exciting features is also set to be released soon.

“Kadara” is the first single off Lami Phillip’s forthcoming EP also titled “Kadara“.

While you anticipate the official video for “Kadara”, take a glimpse behind the scenes.