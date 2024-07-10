Adekunle Gold Shone in A Dazzling Black Suit for “Rodo” Music Video

Singer-songwriter, Adekunle Gold served a visual fashion delight on the recently released visuals for his hit single “Rodo“. The Afro-pop star stunned in a tailored black suit with bedazzled lapels. This classic sophistication showcases his unique sense of fashion.

The rodo crooner completed his outfit with a pair of green skin dress shoes, an assortment of shimmering statement jewellery, and a well-groomed haircut.

He features veteran actress Shaffy Bello, hit the ▶ button below to watch a snippet:

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

Credit: @adekunlegold

