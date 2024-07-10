The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 221

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veronica Fsa (@veronica.fsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeBron Jr. (@_dopance)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayode Kasum (@kayodekasum)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ijeoma Grace Agu (@ijeomagraceagu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Tsegay (@femmeblk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keela Harrison (@theglamannequin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abisola Daniel (@abisolaakintunde)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rabia Cissokho (@rabia.cissokho)

