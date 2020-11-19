Connect with us

In 1843, master distiller William Matheson pursued his vision to create a whisky that transcends time and takes us on a journey. And for over 170 years, Glenmorangie Distillery through the hands of The Men of Tain, a selection of craftsmen, have produced a pure, smooth spirit distilled in Scotland’s tallest stills, matured in the finest casks.

Glenmorangie has long been the choice of the innovative, industrious, and charismatic man and no one represents these characteristics more than Cubana Chief Priest, who is proud to be affiliated with Glenmorangie.

Speaking to Chief Priest on being a friend of the brand, he had this to say, “A single malt whisky tells a great story, with its complexities of flavor that permeate whether taken on the rocks or straight, as with life. This resonates with my life and my story, and there is no better time to be associated with this brand than now.

As a celebrated barman and businessman, Cubana Chief Priest sits in great company with award-winning expressions of Glenmorangie.

 

About Glenmorangie

In 1843, William Matheson founded the Glenmorangie Distillery in the Scottish Highlands. Inspired by the Distillery’s peaceful surroundings on the banks of the Dornoch Firth, he brought forth a pioneering single malt whisky wonderfully complex and exceptionally smooth. Ever since we have pursued our craft with uncompromising dedication – endlessly creative in our quest for perfection. To this day, we honor the Distillery’s provenance in our award-winning single malt. It’s pure, smooth spirit is distilled in Scotland’s tallest stills, matured in the finest casks, and perfected by The Men of Tain. And, in the hands of these select craftsmen, the guardians of our spirit, Glenmorangie will surely delight malt whisky lovers for generations to come.

