Glenmorangie Hosted Guests to an Exclusive VIP Experience at the 2024 Lagos International Polo Tournament

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Renowned Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Glenmorangie hosted an exclusive VIP experience for its esteemed guests at the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, spanning a three-week period from February 3rd to 18th, 2024.

The day’s affair took place in an outdoor terrace for an up-close view of the game. Guests were treated to an exclusive viewing experience from the comfort of the Glenmorangie VIP lounge, indulging in glasses of Glenmorangie whisky paired with a delightful assortment of gourmet canapés.

Set against the backdrop of the Lagos Polo Club grounds, guests graced the occasion adorned in gorgeous outfits following the dress code ‘Be Solaire’ and were welcomed to an exciting VIP experience with Glenmorangie.

Closing each day was an unforgettable after-party affair featuring Nigeria’s finest DJs and the vibrant host, Jimmie Akinsola, who infused boundless energy into the crowd throughout the night. The grand finale treated guests to spectacular performances by acclaimed music artists, including Flavour and Ice Prince.

Glenmorangie curated a remarkable lifestyle experience, weaving together collective joy with grandeur and class.

