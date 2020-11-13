Glowreeyah Braimah’s #StrongerSong is a powerful piece you should watch this Season

Connect with us

‘Stronger’ is a powerful declaration song for the season by Glowreeyah Braimah.

It calls us all out in encouragement to remind us that we are soldiers in the army of light!
It optimistically stirs us up to raise our voices now to fight the night!

Whether the night represents personal/collective dysfunctions, a raging pandemic, a climate in peril, democracies at risk, or unequal economies across the world, we are equipped and strong enough to rise above it all in the power of God’s might!

Where are all the Soldiers?
Let #StrongerSong cause mighty strength to arise in our hearts, in our families, in our communities, in our nation, and in our world!
Amen, our victory is now!

🎵We’re coming out of this Stronger!
Stronger than we’ve ever been!
We’re coming out of this Stronger!🎵

Follow Glowreeyah Braimah on all her channels:

Instagram: @glowreeyah
Web: www.glowreeyah.com
Youtube: Glowreeyah Braimah
Twitter: @glowreeyah
Facebook: Glowreeyah Braimah

