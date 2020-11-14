Toyosi Etim-Effiong held a Press Conference for her Debut Book “Now You Know Me Better” & we have photos

Connect with us

Recently published author, Toyosi Etim-Effiong held a press conference yesterday Friday, November 13th, 2020 at The Bunker, Lekki to share details of her debut book Now You Know Me Better


With members of the press in attendance, this event is a build-up to the main book launch next month.

The book is available for preorder on the TV Producer’s social media platforms.
Instagram: @the_toyosi
Twitter: @Toyosi_EE











