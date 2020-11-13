Connect with us

2face Idibia, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda set to Storm Abuja for Exodus 3.0 | November 15th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Teniola Olatoni's #TheNewNormal Movie set to premiere Worldwide | November 15th

The “Young and Affluent” Looks from the Premiere of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

Afropolis to Celebrate Chinua Achebe's 90th Birthday with a 2-Day Event featuring Music, Film & Panel Sessions | November 15th & 16th

Join Oby Ezekwesili, Prof Soludo, Joyce Banda, Aisha Yesufu for Public Launch of #FixPolitics

Henley Business School & Afrinolly partner with MTN Y'ello Star to create Entrepreneurs Out of the Contestants

Freedom Foundation in Partnership with Access Women Network is set to host its 6th Annual Orange Lecture on Gender Based Violence | November 25th

Join the 2020 Africa Green Awards Ceremony themed; 'Empowering African Youths' | November 14th

Submissions for the 14th Headies Awards are Now Open! Get the Scoop

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday.

Recall that the last event scheduled to hold in Enugu was shifted in the wake of the End SARS protest. But the organizers announced via an Instagram post that Abuja will be thrilled this Sunday with performances from Nigeria’s top singer, 2 Face Idibia and DWM star, Peruzzi.

Many other musicians and DJs are expected to grace the event, including Bella Shmurda and DJ Jimmy Jatt.

Though the venue for the event remains undisclosed, the organizers advised that bookings and reservations be made via the following mobile lines: 08056929036/08117007272 and 08096975627.

The event is powered by Cubana, Power Horse and Moscow Underground.

 

