BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Davido’s “A Better Time” Listening Party

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Venue: W Bar & Lounge, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 08091333339

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 15, Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 0902 110 6225 or [email protected]

Lekki Conservation Centre

Venue: Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: Lekki Conservation Centre

MCRW2020 Restaurant Week

3 weeks, 32 restaurants, 3 courses, fixed menus! Get your MasterCards & Tummys ready people!

Date: Monday, November 9 – Monday, November 30, 2020.

RSVP: @lostinlagos12

Come enjoy live music, spoken word, jazz night, game nights, and of course, sip & paint any day of the week at The Metaphor

Date: Wednesday, November 11 – Friday, November 15, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story Premiere

It’s premiere o’clock, this time, it’ll be done the Play Lifestyle way. Theme: The Heist and Dress Code: Young, Gifted and Affluential.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Owerri.

Ladies Night

A special reminder for Friday’s groove. Enjoy ladies night with Yeni Kuti, Yinka Davis and other female artistes this weekend.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Freedom Park, Broad St, Lagos Island.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk’s Philosophy Live

Date: Friday, November 15, 2020.

Time: 9 PM

Venue: 112, Akerele RD off Shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

Sharp Band Allstars

Date: Friday, November 15, 2020.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 15, Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 0902 110 6225 or [email protected]

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Capital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Brass & Copper, No 1, OlubunmiOwa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754

Paintballing Session

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki (exact location to be disclosed upon reservation)

RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Commemorating Chinua Achebe at 90

Afropolis will be celebrating Chinua Achebe’s 90th birthday with a 2-day event featuring music, film and panel sessions this weekend. This event is a two-day will be a creative attempt to remember, to reincarnate and to reinvigorate the grandeur of his eloquence, his interest in extracting old concerns from the new, as well as his lifelong commitment to the questions of human dignity.

Date: Sunday, November 15 – Monday, November 16, 2020.

RSVP: HERE

Teniola Olatoni’s “The New Normal” Movie Premiere

Teniola Olatoni‘s new movie, “The New Normal” will have its world premiere this weekend. The exclusive event will see some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment and fashion grace the occasion, as fans and critics have been eagerly anticipating the release of the movie.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Venue: By Invitation only

Style Theme: Express Yourself – What’s Your New Normal