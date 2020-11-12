Connect with us

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Teniola Olatoni's #TheNewNormal Movie set to premiere Worldwide | November 15th

The “Young and Affluent” Looks from the Premiere of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

Afropolis to Celebrate Chinua Achebe's 90th Birthday with a 2-Day Event featuring Music, Film & Panel Sessions | November 15th & 16th

Join Oby Ezekwesili, Prof Soludo, Joyce Banda, Aisha Yesufu for Public Launch of #FixPolitics

Henley Business School & Afrinolly partner with MTN Y'ello Star to create Entrepreneurs Out of the Contestants

Freedom Foundation in Partnership with Access Women Network is set to host its 6th Annual Orange Lecture on Gender Based Violence | November 25th

Join the 2020 Africa Green Awards Ceremony themed; 'Empowering African Youths' | November 14th

Submissions for the 14th Headies Awards are Now Open! Get the Scoop

Catalyst for Change Program, Sangotedo Mini-Closing Ceremony by Karis and Eleos Foundation funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Davido’s “A Better Time” Listening Party

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Venue: W Bar & Lounge, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: 08091333339

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 15, Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.
RSVP: 0902 110 6225 or [email protected]

Lekki Conservation Centre

VenueKm 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.
RSVPLekki Conservation Centre

MCRW2020 Restaurant Week

3 weeks, 32 restaurants, 3 courses, fixed menus! Get your MasterCards & Tummys ready people!

Date: Monday, November 9 – Monday, November 30, 2020.
RSVP: @lostinlagos12

Come enjoy live music, spoken word, jazz night, game nights, and of course, sip & paint any day of the week at The Metaphor

Date: Wednesday, November 11 – Friday, November 15, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
VenueThe Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 08187122351

Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story Premiere

It’s premiere o’clock, this time, it’ll be done the Play Lifestyle way. Theme: The Heist and Dress Code: Young, Gifted and Affluential.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Owerri.

Ladies Night

A special reminder for Friday’s groove. Enjoy ladies night with Yeni Kuti, Yinka Davis and other female artistes this weekend.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2020.
Time: 6 PM
VenueFreedom Park, Broad St, Lagos Island.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk’s Philosophy Live

Date: Friday, November 15, 2020.
Time: 9 PM
Venue112, Akerele RD off Shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

Sharp Band Allstars

Date: Friday, November 15, 2020.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 15, Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.
RSVP: 0902 110 6225 or [email protected]

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Time: 4 PM
VenueCapital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
RSVPartsplashstudio OR 09099449754

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Brass & Copper, No 1, OlubunmiOwa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVPartsplashstudio OR 09099449754

Paintballing Session

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Lekki (exact location to be disclosed upon reservation)
RSVP[email protected] OR 08143207147

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVPHERE

Commemorating Chinua Achebe at 90

Afropolis will be celebrating Chinua Achebe’s 90th birthday with a 2-day event featuring music, film and panel sessions this weekend. This event is a two-day will be a creative attempt to remember, to reincarnate and to reinvigorate the grandeur of his eloquence, his interest in extracting old concerns from the new, as well as his lifelong commitment to the questions of human dignity.

Date: Sunday, November 15 – Monday, November 16, 2020.
RSVP: HERE

Teniola Olatoni’s “The New Normal” Movie Premiere 

Teniola Olatoni‘s new movie, “The New Normal” will have its world premiere this weekend. The exclusive event will see some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment and fashion grace the occasion, as fans and critics have been eagerly anticipating the release of the movie.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Venue: By Invitation only
Style Theme: Express Yourself – What’s Your New Normal

