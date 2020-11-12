Teniola Olatoni’s #TheNewNormal Movie set to premiere Worldwide | November 15th

Teniola Olatoni‘s new movie, The New Normal will have its world premiere on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 in Lagos.

The exclusive event will see some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment and fashion grace the occasion, as fans and critics have been eagerly anticipating the release of the movie.

Watch the trailer here.

Subsequently, fans and movie buffs won’t have to wait any longer as the movie will start showing in cinemas nationwide from Friday, November 20th, 2020.

The premiere will mark the first time the movie will be aired to the public and while a lot of talk leading to the premiere has been themed around the fact that the movie has already won prestigious awards and graced prominent international film festivals despite not being officially released, the film has also generated a lot of positive buzz due to its strong, compelling story. Many have called the movie a break from the norm and a perfect movie for the times we are in.

In this unprecedented dramedy, revered filmmaker Teniola Olatoni brings together eclectic, legendary, and famous stars such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Akintola, Mercy Johnson, Kehinde Bankole, Yemi Blaq, Femi Jacobs, Meg Otanwa, BrodaShaggi, Kenneth Okoli, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas amongst others.

The New Normal revolves around the lives of four couples and a single friend as they navigate individual and collective issues of discrimination, misogyny, addiction, mental health, infertility, and nepotism while trying their best to keep up appearances and escape society’s suffocating boots with their often hilarious and always surprising results; thus finding their way to a whole New Normal.

Speaking ahead of the movie premiere, Teniola Olatoni expressed her delight at finally being able to tell such a compelling story and hinted that viewers should prepare for an unforgettable experience across theatres when ‘The New Normal’ is finally released.

Premiere Details:

Date: Sunday, November 15th, 2020

Venue: By Invitation only

Style Theme: Express Yourself – What’s Your New Normal?

The New Normal has already bagged some international awards including the Best International Narrative at the annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Jury Awards, and the award for Best African Female Filmmaker at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF). In addition to the awards, The New Normal has been invited to screen at other global film festivals as it continues to receive worldwide attention and critical acclaim.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #WatchTheNewNormal

