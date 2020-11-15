Connect with us

Ike Chuks talks with Musicwormcity about his EP 'Igbotic' & how Migrating Rising Acts can Excel in the Nigerian Music Industry

Toyosi Etim-Effiong held a Press Conference for her Debut Book "Now You Know Me Better" & we have photos

Glowreeyah Braimah's #StrongerSong is a powerful piece you should watch this Season

Dr. Damilola of L’Oréal has the Answers to your Skin/Health Care Questions | Read

Teniola Olatoni's #TheNewNormal Movie set to premiere Worldwide | November 15th

Unlimited Fun & Lots of Prizes to be Won as DStv Premium Golf Day Debuts | Nov 14th

Motomart should be your 1st Choice for high Quality & Affordable Furniture, Sanitary wares & Building Materials

Henley Business School & Afrinolly partner with MTN Y'ello Star to create Entrepreneurs Out of the Contestants

World Diabetes Day 2020: Mobihealth & Sanofi Partner to offer Free Diabetes Screening + Tips to Help People Living with Diabetes

#CloseOutStrong with Refresh Africa Innovative Network | October 12th - December 31st

Talented music artiste, Ike Chuks @ikechuksofficial is a product of two worlds ( Nigeria and the UK). He shares his journey and life experiences in an interview with Musicwormthety.
Ike delivers his songs with an eclectic mix of UK afro swing, with lyrics delivered in English, Pidgin, and Igbo languages.

In this interview, Ike talks about how up and coming artistes moving to Nigeria can excel and also about his hit single “What happened to Kate” off his new EP “Igbotic”.

Follow @Musicwormcity on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for more interesting music content.

Watch Ike’s full interview on Musicwormcity’s YouTube.

