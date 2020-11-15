Ike Chuks talks with Musicwormcity about his EP ‘Igbotic’ & how Migrating Rising Acts can Excel in the Nigerian Music Industry

Talented music artiste, Ike Chuks @ikechuksofficial is a product of two worlds ( Nigeria and the UK). He shares his journey and life experiences in an interview with Musicwormthety.

Ike delivers his songs with an eclectic mix of UK afro swing, with lyrics delivered in English, Pidgin, and Igbo languages.

In this interview, Ike talks about how up and coming artistes moving to Nigeria can excel and also about his hit single “What happened to Kate” off his new EP “Igbotic”.



