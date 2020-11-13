New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey – Call On Me

Nathaniel Bassey‘s new song “Call On Me” is out now!

He says, “GOD is a prayer answering God. He longs to hear and answer His people. Call On Me is a song that emphasizes that point. That if there is a people to pray, and that there is God to answer.”

Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭33:3‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

Credits:

Written by Nathaniel Bassey.

Produced by Emmanuel Uzozie @juzzypro & Nathaniel Bassey

Recorded by Rotimi Akinfenwa @ Song 23 studios Lagos.

Video directed by Rotimi Akinfewa.

Mixed by John Blass

Mastered by : Dave Harris

Keyboards : Emmanuel Uzozie

Drums : Victor Karo Alakpa

Bass Guitar: Felix Jackson

Guitars : OlawaSegun Sehindenmi

Background Vocals : Abigail Unwana Bassey, Jumoke Oshoboke, Nathaniel Bassey.

Horns arrangement : Nathaniel Bassey

Trumpet : Nathaniel Bassey

Tenor Saxophone : Segun Atoyebi

Trombone: Femi Slide

Enjoy!