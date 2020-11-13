New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey – Call On Me

Connect with us

Nathaniel Bassey‘s new song “Call On Me” is out now!
He says, “GOD is a prayer answering God. He longs to hear and answer His people. Call On Me is a song that emphasizes that point. That if there is a people to pray, and that there is God to answer.”
Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭33:3‬ ‭NKJV‬‬
Credits:
Written by Nathaniel Bassey.
Produced by Emmanuel Uzozie @juzzypro & Nathaniel Bassey
Recorded by Rotimi Akinfenwa @ Song 23 studios Lagos.
Video directed by Rotimi Akinfewa.
Mixed by John Blass
Mastered by : Dave Harris
Keyboards : Emmanuel Uzozie
Drums : Victor Karo Alakpa
Bass Guitar: Felix Jackson
Guitars : OlawaSegun Sehindenmi
Background Vocals : Abigail Unwana Bassey, Jumoke Oshoboke, Nathaniel Bassey.
Horns arrangement : Nathaniel Bassey
Trumpet : Nathaniel Bassey
Tenor Saxophone : Segun Atoyebi
Trombone: Femi Slide

Enjoy!

