Scoop
Meet Nina’s Adorable Baby Denzel 😍
The reality star and businesswoman, Nina Ivy who welcomed her baby boy in July finally introduces him to us and he’s all we imagined and more – a total charmer!
She shared adorable photos on her Instagram page with the caption:
To my son,
I loved you from the very start
You stole my breath, embraced my heart, I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal,
Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy, you are my definition of perfect 😍
Hi everyone, meet my baby @denzelkely
See more photos of baby Denzel below: