Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meet Nina's Adorable Baby Denzel 😍

Movies & TV Scoop

It's Yvonne Nelson's Birthday & She Gifted Herself a Masters Degree to Celebrate 👏🏾

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Couldn't take Our Eyes off these Super Cute Photos of Patoranking's Daughter Wilmer

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido's "A Better Time" Cover features a Sweet Surprise, Say Hello to Ifeanyi!

Scoop

Twitter Users share their Heartbreak Experiences & They're Quite...

Music Scoop

Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Sho Madjozi - Davido's "A Better Time" is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Scoop Sweet Spot

A First Look at Bryan Okwara & Marie Miller's Baby Boy

Scoop

Don't Just Call Her Kaffy, Call Her 'Dr Kaffy'

Events Music Scoop

Submissions for the 14th Headies Awards are Now Open! Get the Scoop

Nollywood Scoop

Here's Your Update on All that Has Happened Since Rahama Sadau was Accused of "Blasphemy"

Scoop

Meet Nina’s Adorable Baby Denzel 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Photo via @nina_ivy_

The reality star and businesswoman, Nina Ivy who welcomed her baby boy in July finally introduces him to us and he’s all we imagined and more – a total charmer!

She shared adorable photos on her Instagram page with the caption:

To my son,
I loved you from the very start
You stole my breath, embraced my heart, I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal,
Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy, you are my definition of perfect 😍

Hi everyone, meet my baby @denzelkely

See more photos of baby Denzel below:

Photo via @nina_ivy_

Photo via @nina_ivy_

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Happens After You Have Been Assaulted By SARS?

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Was Right, We Should All Be Feminists

Damilola Ogunrinde: Sexual Pleasure and the African Woman

Nkem Ndem: We Need to Pay Attention to Sexual Abuse Among Siblings
Advertisement
css.php