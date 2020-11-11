Connect with us

Davido's "A Better Time" Cover features a Sweet Surprise, Say Hello to Ifeanyi!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s almost “A Better Time” O’clock and Davido has decided to bless our timelines with two major news.

The tracklist, and an official look of his adorable baby boy, Ifeanyi Adeleke, aka OBO Jnr.

A message to alongside his sweet surprise reads,

This year we’ve been through crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00!

After the release of hit-track “FEM“, his Lil Baby assisted “So Crazy” and “Holy Ground” collaboration with Nicki Minaj, we can tell that we’re in for a treat. The album will also feature A-list American artistes like Chris BrownYoung ThugNas; phenomenal East African band, Sauti Sol, plus appearances from CKayMayorkun, MugeezSho Madjozi, and Bella Shmurda.

Such a better time!

