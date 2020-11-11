Twitter Users share their Heartbreak Experiences & They're Quite...

Heartbreak is never an easy thing and people react to it differently; some people automatically unlock hidden talents like music and poetry, some cry, some sleep it off, some move on like it never happened and some people just do the weirdest things.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their heartbreak experiences; from relationships to friendships, football clubs and random things that have hurt them. While some of these experiences are really hilarious, they’re so relatable and well, heartbreaking.

The point is, heartbreaks are seriously rough stuff. The one consolation is, no matter how bad yours was, someone has probably had it worse. Don’t believe it?

Then check out these stories where folks shared stories of when they got their heartbroken, lessons learned, and how they moved past it.

You might need a box of tissues to get through these. Consider yourself warned!

Na heartbreak make me write ‘FOLASHADE’. — PRAIZ (@Praiz8) November 11, 2020

Heart break na bastard I buy ticket go yankee to escape. Spent 12hrs crying from Lagos to Newyork. Air hostess ask why I dey cry, I say person die na why I dey travel She pity me give me extra food and ice cream — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) November 11, 2020

Shoutout to the notes app. A heartbreak champion. It has truly suffered 😭 — FK. (@fkabudu) November 11, 2020

Heartbreak na Bastard! I can still remember the time my Girlfriend broke up with me via text message while I was on my way to pick up my Nephew from school. I came home with the wrong Kid. — OF Esquire 👻 (@Sajoh__) November 11, 2020

Receiving breakup call on your final year project defense day! the tears can be saved for later, school fees mustn’t waste🤧 — Dayo Regina🌸 (@dayo_regina) November 11, 2020

Heartbreak wey make me dey stroll every night, no destination. I go just commot house, plug my earphones, start screaming "6lack's – getting old" at the top of my voice. LMAOOOOOOO — dig bick energyyy. (@0racleshaun) November 11, 2020

The funniest people are the ones using “happened to my friend” as an excuse to tell their own stories. Heartbreak dey disguise! 🤣 — Tola (@adetolaov) November 11, 2020

this heartbreak gist dey give me PTSD. just remember leaving biobaku to trek to new hall only for this babe to tell me that she can't come down cos it's too late. i go come enter hostel disguise like say na bread and egg i go buy 😭😭😭 — chime®, the boxbreaker (@reserved_icon) November 11, 2020

Heartbreaks have produced more philosophers than any education ever has. — Tola (@adetolaov) November 11, 2020

One thing I learnt from my heartbreak this year is that you are not asking for too much, you are just asking the wrong person. -You would beg the wrong person to call you. -You would beg the wrong person to be there for you. But the right person would happily do this for you. — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) November 11, 2020

Heartbreak has a way of making us emotionally and mentally stronger if we are being honest. Teaches self awareness and never to settle again. — Chef Preem 🍝🍗🍖🍛 (@ChefPreem) November 11, 2020

Heartbreak had me crying hysterically outside Brixton Station. I was walking and talking to my friend, and the tears just came from nowhere. Sobbing like a fool, while ppl walked passed and 'Awwwed' me. Never cried over a break up since then. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) November 11, 2020

healed ke? lmfaooo. from one heartbreak to another. e be like bicycle https://t.co/oQBIM3zsi1 — Idära (@b0nitass) November 11, 2020

Naona mnaongea juu ya heartbreak. Have I ever told you guys a story about how I used to drop mandem off at the side chics place after we got off work cuz he used to lie he was staying at a friend’s. I used to drop him off at her’s every day. Read that again. — Boobie (@RoberttaBobbie) November 11, 2020

Forget the sharing* typo. Heartbreak turned me to Shakespeare and graphics designer.😂 pic.twitter.com/4IK2gfxDlc — Pixelz🎖️ (@1Tolufe) November 11, 2020

Going over my notes now and I realized how very crazy it’s been for me..

Shakespeare geng 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6nTHtiq8oc — Kassie Michael (@Naya_Michael) November 11, 2020

Sha the funniest thing that happened to me after the heartbreak was months after the heartbreak. I got a necklace in the relationship and after we broke up I didn’t take it off because I still wanted memories 😂 — lohlahdeh🦋🦋 (@lohlahdeh1) November 11, 2020

Football heart break number 23483. Yakubu's miss at 2010 WC, werey con dey smile. pic.twitter.com/xjD0qLLEpX — Fuegoleon (@Waffirian_) November 11, 2020

Sha the worst type of heartbreak is the one that they’ll tell you you haven’t done anything wrong or you’re too good for them and you deserve better awon ‘its not you, its me’ 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — Ham $. (@its_hammadrabiu) November 11, 2020

I sipped my tears and catarrh all in the name of heart break … #heartbreak — FINE BOY BLACKS 🙂🙂🙂 (@OnadokunJoshua1) November 11, 2020

It is not heartbreak if you've never sang like this 😂😂😂🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/Rq0IwvK3Cq — SHEYI❣️ (@Sahmih_Oluboss) November 11, 2020

Heartbreak made me score 3/40 in OAU for course wey na me dey take people tutorials ó. — Sammy Desh (@Deshysmalls) November 11, 2020

My best heartbreak story sha na when dem upgrade me from boyfriend to side nigga. And the side nigga became the main boyfriend 😂😂

The guy she was complaining about me to, became the guy she was complaining about to me

Look at God😂😂 — CORPORAL SIRCUMNAVIGATOR (@DrTSquare) November 11, 2020

Those friendship heartbreaks are always the hardest. Worse than romantic heartbreak and hurts on a whole different kinda level! — Iseunife The First 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Shawnifee) November 11, 2020

I had a heartbreak this year. Crying with catarrh coming out of my nose. Had tissue by my bedside. I had to beg a friend to come visit me as if I was mourning. It was a dark time for me. I couldn’t eat, sleep or think. I felt useless. This heartbreak actually made me stronger. — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) November 11, 2020

When I left my apartment, it was inside my car I went to sleep. I actually drove to another road in our estate, parked and slept inside. Mosquitoes finished me. I was planning to sleep there for a second night if the security did not call me to tell me what’s up. — eddy (@ediological) November 11, 2020

I remember how i couldn't go into any TFC for over a year cos TFC fried rice was our thing. First time i ate that rice after the breakup, na saltwater full am — Chf Mrs Dada Adekola (@Sameeyahhh) November 11, 2020

Chizoba also dealt with me too. Babe randomly told me one day that she was getting married. I think at one point, my campus pastor was tired of me. Stopped going to church for a whole year. When I finally turned up again in church, i felt like a new convert. Fear Igbo women. — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) November 11, 2020

Then whenever I see Igbo, Edo or Calabar babe, straight JAKPA. One Edo babe dealt with me & my best man, that’s how we met, group heartbreak was the link up. We took a very long walk, didn’t say much, if you paid close attention, all you’ll hear from us were sighs, hmmm & omo. — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) November 11, 2020

I once cried because of a Heartbreak but after eating Jollof rice and chicken with chilled bottle of 5 alive pulpy , I realized it was just hunger 😂😂😂😂 — • General Zee 🎭 • #EndSARS (@heisTactic) November 11, 2020

I didn't handle it well o. Nobody knew what I was going through. I cried for 6months all through the night,and because I had no one to tell,I went into depression. — Onome (@mhizcherry_) November 11, 2020

I cooked three different rice dishes that day. Infact, I used carrot, spring onions and green peas do sauce. I come invite pipo to come my aws come chop. Made sure it finished, come start dey wash everything after they left. Got me a bottle of black label, drank and slept off. — Omolabake (@Its__Emerald) November 11, 2020

I was really young though but I went into depression,I was always alone in my room cried my self to sleep and woke up to it every day. Impossible by shontelle was my national anthem wen I failed in school and brought it home my father beat the heartbreak away from my body 😂🤣😂 — _omotola💡❤️ (@omotola_airstah) November 11, 2020

I didn't eat for like 6 days until my neighbor who hated our relationship came to tell me how lucky I was that it was over. We went out and ate mad food and drank beer at the end. Uniport, 2007. — ✊🏽 (@Ouchay) November 11, 2020

Lmao

Not too good. I fainted in church 😢🚶🏾‍♀️ — food lover (@Ashabi__) November 11, 2020

Long walks Around 2 to 3am, ears plugged, I cried a bit too, it took about a year and few months to be completely over him sha. — LolahRay (@O_Billonaire) November 11, 2020

Aaahh its was bad o, after I found out the so called sister he always talks about was his gf, I confronted him and he confirmed the story and told me it was over omo I no know when I begin enter Bush dey cry 🤣🤣 thankGod for my friend that saw me from afar and ran after me — political_somebody (@princessphilem1) November 11, 2020

The worst heartbreak I felt was when she broke up with me saying I have had sex with her more than the times I have given her money. She said the equation no balance at all 😭😭 — Bearded Sanjay ❁ (@MisturSanjay) November 11, 2020

She broke up with me because I'm broke/poor

But she keep calling me when i drop the guy she go to after broking up with with my ride Thanks to her sha, i hustle like mad after she told me I AM TOO POOR, GO AND FIND WORK — stryger (@malikolakuleyin) November 11, 2020