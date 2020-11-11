Connect with us

Twitter Users share their Heartbreak Experiences & They're Quite...

Davido's "A Better Time" Cover features a Sweet Surprise, Say Hello to Ifeanyi!

Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Sho Madjozi - Davido's "A Better Time" is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

A First Look at Bryan Okwara & Marie Miller's Baby Boy

Don't Just Call Her Kaffy, Call Her 'Dr Kaffy'

Submissions for the 14th Headies Awards are Now Open! Get the Scoop

Here's Your Update on All that Has Happened Since Rahama Sadau was Accused of "Blasphemy"

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Abimbola Craig's Fun Birthday Shoot

Wizkid & Burna Boy's “Ginger” is the First Song to Start at No.1 on TurnTable Top 50 Chart

Uche Pedro named among Mode Men Magazine’s 60 Most Influential Nigerians

Twitter Users share their Heartbreak Experiences & They’re Quite…

Heartbreak is never an easy thing and people react to it differently; some people automatically unlock hidden talents like music and poetry, some cry, some sleep it off, some move on like it never happened and some people just do the weirdest things.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their heartbreak experiences; from relationships to friendships, football clubs and random things that have hurt them. While some of these experiences are really hilarious, they’re so relatable and well, heartbreaking.

The point is, heartbreaks are seriously rough stuff. The one consolation is, no matter how bad yours was, someone has probably had it worse. Don’t believe it?

Then check out these stories where folks shared stories of when they got their heartbroken, lessons learned, and how they moved past it.

You might need a box of tissues to get through these. Consider yourself warned!

