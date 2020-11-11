Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Sho Madjozi – Davido’s “A Better Time” is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Y’all, the D-Day is almost here!

Davido‘s highly anticipated “A Better Time” album is finally dropping this Friday, November 13 and we really can’t wait. His album, “A Good Time” did really good, a year after, it’s still topping charts worldwide.

The afrobeat singer promised that the album will be living up to its name as it is indeed a completely better package. Speaking to Rollingstone, he said;

My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it’s a better album. I took my time. Better visuals, better production, everything as a whole package.

After the release of hit-track “FEM“, his Lil Baby assisted “So Crazy” and “Holy Ground” collaboration with Nicki Minaj, we can tell that we’re in for a treat. The album will also feature A-list American artistes like Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas; phenomenal East African band, Sauti Sol, plus appearances from CKay, Mayorkun, Mugeez, Sho Madjozi, and Bella Shmurda.

See the full tracklist:

