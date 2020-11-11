Connect with us

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate NkasiObim Nebo, the founder of PeachAid Medical Initiative, a community based humanitarian organization whose aim is to help reduce the high rate of maternal death at the rural communities and Internally Displaced Person Camps (IDPs) by bringing healthcare closer to the people in these communities.

The NGO also aims at improving both the standard of reproductive health care service delivery and access to contraceptives options at the Primary Healthcare level in rural communities across Nigeria.

PeachAid distributes safe birthing kits, provides free family planning services which has reached more than 37,000 women and 4,000 men, has trained more than 2,000 local birth attendants, provides menstrual cup training and distribution, as well as ante-natal services.

NkasiObim is also a Program Coordinator at DKT International, a charitable non-profit organization that promotes family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing.

For her work with PeachAid, NkasiObim was recently honoured with Commonwealth Point of Light award. The Points of Light award recognises outstanding individual volunteers – people who are making a change in their community.

She’s a 2020 Winner of 120Under40 Ingenuity Fund by Gates Institute and Bayer; 2019 120Under40 Family Planning Champions Winner; and a Bill and Melinda Gates Global Health Leadership Accelerator Fellow.

NkasiObim has a certificate in Health Informatics from London International University, a masters degree in Health Communication from Bethel Theological Seminary and has undergone the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Global Health Leadership Accelerator. She also has certifications in trauma emergencies and care, emergency care, immunization, and newborn care.

NkasiObim was also one of the women named in Leading Ladies Africa’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria list for 2020.

We celebrate NkasiObim for her work in combating maternal mortality in underserved communities and we’re rooting for her!

