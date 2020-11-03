Things You Should Know About the Attempts for a Social Media Bill

The issue regarding Social Media Bill has actually been ongoing for years, after which it got a second reading at the Senate.

The bill, “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill 2019” was introduced to the Senate on November 5, and, if passed, we’ll hardly be able to criticise the government on social media, and also the protest currently going on Twitter wouldn’t be happening.

There’s also the Hate Speech Bill, which also works hand in hand with the Social Media Bill.

Since the #EndSARS protests which stemmed from social media, the clamour by state leaders to put a restraint on the use of social media in Nigeria seems to be on the rise, from comments from Lai Mohammed to speeches at the Lagos State house of assembly, all calling on the regulation of social media.

In 2019, the senate announced that they’ll be suspending further legislative action on the Social Media Bill until 2020. COVID-19 delayed a lot of legislative work, and with the recent protests, and it seems our legislators really are motivated to pass the bill.

In a recent meeting held by Northern Governors to address the issue of insecurity, they called for social media regulation. They criticized “the devastating effect of the social media in spreading fake news,” calling for “control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria.”

According to Arise News, the communiqué, read by Simon Lalong, condemned what it described as “the subversive actions of the #EndSARS change protest” and declared support for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

This has sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians who are now trending the hashtag, #SayNoToSocialMediaBill to state their displeasure with the move and demand that their rights to freedom of speech and expression. They say they don’t want it and they do not support the bill.

See different reactions on Twitter below:

The most recent attempt, just before COVID-19 lockdowns in March, was faced with massive opposition to a Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill before and during the public consultation hosted by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters — 'Gbénga Ṣẹ̀san (@gbengasesan) November 3, 2020

There is another anti-social media bill that hasn't made as much progress in @NGRSenate but that Nigerians must pay attention to: the National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech bill sponsored by Sen. Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi, who is also from Niger state APC as Sen. Musa — 'Gbénga Ṣẹ̀san (@gbengasesan) November 3, 2020

It's clear that COVID-19 lockdowns affected legislative work but now that they're back at work, it is a great time for citizens to #SayNoToSocialMediaBill loud and clear. These bills hide behind fighting fake news and hate speech to censor free opinion. — 'Gbénga Ṣẹ̀san (@gbengasesan) November 3, 2020

As many would have seen from the letters (from lawyers on behalf of their clients) that have been quite popular on social media over the past few days, there are existing laws that address the problems that these politicians are now calling for new laws for. Deliberate ignorance? — 'Gbénga Ṣẹ̀san (@gbengasesan) November 3, 2020

The hard work of solving the problems of disinformation and dangerous speech (which are not platform-dependent) will include working with the same citizens government now seeks to censor, to promote online community norms that reject – and give no power to – deliberate falsehood — 'Gbénga Ṣẹ̀san (@gbengasesan) November 3, 2020

How social media is the problem of this country still baffles me honestly, In a country where the leaders are selfish and evil ?

They just want to take away our voices!!

They want to take away our right!!

They want to take away our Freedom of speech!!

We #SayNoToSocialMediaBill pic.twitter.com/LzHB6EWaa1 — Edison Cavani7️⃣ (@Edison_cavani09) November 3, 2020

The Government are doing all they can to shut us down. From disrupting our protests to sending military troops to kill protesters to restricting our bank accounts now they want to pass social media bill, but we the Soro Soke generation will never give up! #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 3, 2020

The Northern Governors Are More Concerned About Passing Social Media Bills

Than Actually Finding A Solution To Banditry And Lost Of Lives In Their States

They Fear What They Can't Control Whatever You Do Make Sure You #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — ✊🏽 (@DamiTheOG_) November 3, 2020

The obsession on Social Media by these politicians exposes how terrified and clueless they are. The society they abused and neglected yesterday is scheming on how to bring them down using social media. They don't want that!

I am Ruth and I #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — QUEEN MOTHER OF CANADA 🇨🇦💎✨ (@rutie_xx) November 3, 2020

Do you know that without social media the lekki massacre would have been done and swept off by the government?

They want to take the only thing we can use to stand against them. Retweet if you stand with me!!!!

#SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Uncle chu (@chubiei) November 3, 2020

Hello @jack, sorry to bother you but we will be needing another emoji for #SayNoToSocialMediaBill Our government wants to Censor Social Media and stop us from using Twitter and other Social media Apps. You can start by suspending Adamu and Desmond Elliot. Thanks — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) November 3, 2020

They never expected that we will Soro Soke. E shock them. Now they want to silence us.

That time has passed.

We refuse to be gagged✊🏾#SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) November 3, 2020

If the Social media bill gets passed, anyone that speaks freely on the internet space is liable to a fine of ₦300,000, ($826) 3 years imprisonment, or both (for an individual), and a fine not exceeding ₦10 million ($27550) (for corporate organisations)#SayNoToSocialMediaBill — #ENDSARS (@Nsukka_okpa) November 3, 2020

The traditional media in Nigeria cannot do their job right because the government has control over what they say. Now this same government wants to have control over what we say on social media. We will not let that happen. We will continue to #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) November 3, 2020