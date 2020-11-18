The Festive Season is Almost Here & Sisi Yemmie’s favorite Jollof Rice Recipe might Come in Handy

For every Nigerian gathering, item 7 is incomplete without the ultimate motivator, Jollof rice. Matter of fact, no party Jollof, no party!

Sisi Yemmie is showing us how she prepares her delectable Jollof rice and as the festive season draws close with all the family activities and gatherings on the way, this recipe is sure to come in handy!

Ingredients

Boiled Chicken

7 Kilo Orobo Chicken

3 Large Onions sliced

1 Tablespoon Paprika

1 Tablespoon Salt

2 Tablespoon Chicken Stock Powder

1 Tablespoon Thyme

1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

1/2 Tablespoon Ginger Powder

1/2 Tablespoon Garlic Powder

Water

Stew Ingredients

1 Bucket Boiled down Tomato ( Includes 3 Large Onions, and Handful of scotch bonnet & Bucket of Tomatoes)

3 Cups Vegetable Oil

1 Cup Tomato Puree

2 Large Onions Sliced

1 Tablespoon Thyme

1 Tablespoon Rosemary

1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

5 Cups Chicken Stock Jollof Rice ingredients

12 Cups Rice

3 Cups Vegetable Oil

70 g Tomato Puree x 10 sachets

2 Cups boiled down Tatashe, Onion,

2 Tablespoon Ginger Paste and Shombo Mix ( Bell Pepper, Chilli & Onions Ground)

2 Tablespoon Chicken Stock Powder

4 cups Chicken Stock (liquid)

8 Cups Water

1/2 Tablespoon Salt

1 Tablespoon Thyme

1 Tablespoon Rosemary

1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

1 /1 Tablespoon White Pepper

6 Bay leafs

3 Onions Sliced (For Garnishing)

3 Tablespoons Butter

1 Onion Sliced

1 Gren Bell Pepper

Watch the video below: