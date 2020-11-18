Connect with us

BN TV

The Festive Season is Almost Here & Sisi Yemmie’s favorite Jollof Rice Recipe might Come in Handy

BN TV

10 Travel Essentials Tip "T.I." Harris Can’t Live Without

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about "Citation" & the Film Industry on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Tom & Jerry" is Coming to the Big Screen as a Live-Action Animation | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Take a Virtual Tour of the House Emmanuella Got Her Mum

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah is Confident Her Pepper Steak Recipe is the Best You'll Ever Try

BN TV Movies & TV

ICYMI: Catch up on the Final Episode of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri"

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda is addressing Rape & Sexual Harassment on Episode 3 of "Public Eye"

BN TV Career

Deji Williams Details his Transition from Advertising to the Energy Sector on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Nevada Bridge film "To All The Broken Hearted" Highlights PTSD & the Importance of Mental Health - Watch the Trailer Here

BN TV

The Festive Season is Almost Here & Sisi Yemmie’s favorite Jollof Rice Recipe might Come in Handy

BellaNaija.com

Published

45 mins ago

 on

For every Nigerian gathering, item 7 is incomplete without the ultimate motivator, Jollof rice. Matter of fact, no party Jollof, no party!

Sisi Yemmie is showing us how she prepares her delectable Jollof rice and as the festive season draws close with all the family activities and gatherings on the way, this recipe is sure to come in handy!

Ingredients 

Boiled Chicken

7 Kilo Orobo Chicken

3 Large Onions sliced

1 Tablespoon Paprika

1 Tablespoon Salt

2 Tablespoon Chicken Stock Powder

1 Tablespoon Thyme

1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

1/2 Tablespoon Ginger Powder

1/2 Tablespoon Garlic Powder

Water

Stew Ingredients

1 Bucket Boiled down Tomato ( Includes 3 Large Onions, and Handful of scotch bonnet & Bucket of Tomatoes)

3 Cups Vegetable Oil

1 Cup Tomato Puree

2 Large Onions Sliced

1 Tablespoon Thyme

1 Tablespoon Rosemary

1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

5 Cups Chicken Stock Jollof Rice ingredients

12 Cups Rice

3 Cups Vegetable Oil

70 g Tomato Puree x 10 sachets

2 Cups boiled down Tatashe, Onion,

2 Tablespoon Ginger Paste and Shombo Mix ( Bell Pepper, Chilli & Onions Ground)

2 Tablespoon Chicken Stock Powder

4 cups Chicken Stock (liquid)

8 Cups Water

1/2 Tablespoon Salt

1 Tablespoon Thyme

1 Tablespoon Rosemary

1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

1 /1 Tablespoon White Pepper

6 Bay leafs

3 Onions Sliced (For Garnishing)

3 Tablespoons Butter

1 Onion Sliced

1 Gren Bell Pepper

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn’t Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story
Advertisement
css.php