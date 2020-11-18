Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun’s Daughter Ariella is ONE!

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun‘s little princess Ariella is 1-year-old!

In celebration, her mom posted lovely photos on Instagram and is full of gratitude. She said,

We prayed for this beautiful gift and were blessed with the most precious baby girl. Ariella Iremide Adunni is one today!!! @littlemissarie My fiesty remote loving chunky Ari🥰. Since your conception you have given your father and I nothing but joy. We’re so grateful to God for your life🤗🎉🙏🏾

See the beautiful photos below:

Photo Credit: @stephaniecoker