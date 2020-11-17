Connect with us

Scoop

Twitter now has a New Feature called “Fleets” | Here’s How It Works

Scoop Sweet Spot

Timaya is Introducing Us to Baby Maya 😍

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: More Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s Traditional Wedding

Music Scoop

#EndSARS: Why Seun Kuti's "Mass Meeting of a Movement of the People" Will No Longer Hold in Afrika Shrine

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Winning Women's Prize for Fiction, US Election Results & the Passing of Her Dad with The Guardian

Music Scoop

Davido speaks on "A Better Time", His Vision & Legacy as He covers Guardian Life Magazine

Scoop

#BBNaija's Ka3na & Prince are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine November Issue

Movies & TV Music Scoop

And the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Winners Are... Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Lebron James | See the Full List

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Temi Otedola, "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free", Kayode Kasum score BON Award 2020 Nominations

Living Music Scoop Sweet Spot

For Simi, Being a Mum is the Most Fulfilling & Rewarding Thing Ever ❤️ | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Scoop

Twitter now has a New Feature called “Fleets” | Here’s How It Works

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Twitter has joined other platforms like Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram on the ephemeral sharing train as it introduces “Fleet”.

They’re basically photos, videos and texts you can post on Twitter but they’re not actual tweets. Fleets live for 24 hours and disappear. Yeah, just like stories.

According to Twitter, it believes this will encourage more people especially new users who hardly tweet, to express their thoughts more freely.

Users might not want to tweet more “casual thoughts,” so maybe they’ll Fleet them:

Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. These are early findings from our tests and we’re excited to learn more about how Fleets are used by you.

How does it work? According to Fast Company

1. Tap the “Share” icon at the bottom on a tweet.

2. Select “Share in Fleet.”

3. Add whatever you want—text, photos, videos, emojis, etc.

4. If you choose to, customize your background and text.

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story

BN Book Excerpt: The Franchise Players by Mfonobong Inyang

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Diabetes

Omolola Olorunnisola: Helping Your Teen Deal with Financial Peer Pressure
Advertisement
css.php