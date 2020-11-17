Timaya is Introducing Us to Baby Maya 😍

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Timaya is introducing us to his 6-month-old daughter, Maya.

Full of gratitude, Timaya posted adorable photos of their baby for the first time on Instagram with the caption:

Y’all meet my daughter MAYA. She is 6 months old. @dunnieo U so special. ❤️ Gratitude…

Maya’s mum, a talented artist, Dunnie also shared lovely photos from her maternity shoot. She wrote:

I was blessed with the opportunity to have my maternity photo session in early March of 2020 right before shutdowns were implemented. Waiting to share this part of my journey until now was an act of self care. Pregnancy requires tremendous focus & sacrifice. The journey is a challenging, transformative experience that effects the mind, body and soul. I am so grateful that GOD saw me through these unprecedented times and allowed me to safely deliver another beautiful healthy little girl.

I am so happy to testify of GOD’s goodness and faithfulness to me and my loved ones. Even in the midst of all the uncertainty of this world LOVE never fails. GOD is a promise keeper and is still performing wondrous miracles. For those believing for a new chapter I want to take this opportunity to encourage you to … Stay the course and trust your process, remain hopeful with gratitude in your heart … GOD is still writing your story & the best is yet to come, you will manifest your biggest dreams!!

Thank you so much for all of your love and well wishes … our princess is now 6 months old ☺️ 🎉 we love you our sweet MAYA 💗👑 Soooo much GRATITUDE @TimayaTimaya 😘🙏🏾

See the cute photos below:

Photo Credits: @dunnieo | @TimayaTimaya

