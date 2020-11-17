We Just ❤️ Lola Omotayo-Okoye’s Simple & Sweet Wedding Anniversary Note to Peter Okoye

Connect with us

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Many years down the line, and Lola Omotayo-Okoye and husband, Peter Okoye are still waxing strong. Celebrating their wedding anniversary today, November 17, Lola Okoye took to her Instagram to gush about her man.

She wrote,

Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you. ❤❤🙏🏼🙏🏼🍾🍾🥂🥂🎉🎉🎉🙂🙂🙂🥰🥰🥰🥰

Photo Credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

