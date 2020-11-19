Connect with us

Features

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens

Features Music

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid Is On A New Sound Path

Features

How Has Your 2020 Been? Tell Us All About it On #BN2020Epilogues

Features Music

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn't Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa

Career Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important

Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn't Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Features Movies & TV

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an 'Ordinary' Story

Features

BN Book Excerpt: The Franchise Players by Mfonobong Inyang

Features

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?

Features

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens

Tale Alimi

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

With the pandemic, protests, and poor economy, so many businesses have folded up and some that are still managing to stay alive feel like they are moving on three wheels instead of four.

As a business owner myself, I have dealt with the challenges that resulted because of this pandemic; our company lost some partnerships and funding due to the pandemic. When it happened, I felt lost and almost fell into depression.

However, during meditation, a thought crossed my mind: we are going to come out of this better and stronger. This thought stayed with me through the challenging period and I was able to build on it and take these three steps to get back up:

A new mindset

I realized that the mindset that got me to where I was at that time would not take me out of the situation. I worked on myself and my thoughts so I could see possibilities in the midst of the obstacles. This change in mindset led to a change in attitude and gave me new motivation to come up with a new strategy.

A new strategy

What we were facing was something we had not been through in the past, so I knew the old strategy would not work. We had to come up with a new strategy to get us from where we were to where we needed to be. With a clearer mind, I was able to recognize what we were trying to achieve and find new ways to do it.

Actions steps

Once the new strategy was in place, we created action plans to bring the strategy to life. The steps had to be clear and easy to implement with milestones that we could monitor and hold ourselves accountable to. My co-founder and I had weekly meetings and kept a project roadmap to ensure we were monitoring our progress and meeting our timelines. This process requires a level of discipline, faith, and staying power to keep on going even when you don’t see immediate results. The good news is we were able to turn our business around by following this process and I hope you can apply it to turn yours around too. You can be part of my upcoming workshop where I will help participants with their businesses.

 

***

Photo Credit: Pexels

Related Topics:
Tale Alimi

'Tale Alimi is the Co-founder and current CEO of Owoafara, a fund matching and business support platform for African MSME's. She is also the Lead strategist of Tale Alimi Global; a strategy consulting boutique focused on working with visionary and forward thinking SME's to take their business from small to scale. She is the author of Uplevel and her latest book Small to Scale. She has a Masters in Business Administration from Lagos business school, a certificate in personal coaching from the coaching academy UK. She is a social innovation fellow with the startingbloc institute in the United States. When she is not thinking about innovative business models, she is an avid fitness enthusiast. Learn more about her new startup Owoafara:( owoafara.com). Get daily business inspiration when you follow her on twitter (http://twitter.com/talealimi) and get an insight into her life on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/talealimi)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid Is On A New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens

How Has Your 2020 Been? Tell Us All About it On #BN2020Epilogues

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn’t Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important
Advertisement
css.php