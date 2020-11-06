The Heartwarming Story Behind Miss South Africa’s Stunning Shaved Hairstyle!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

51 mins ago

 on

No doubt, the newly crowned Miss South Africa 2020; Shudufhadzo Musiḓa is shattering all the stereotypes about beauty and body type. The 62nd Miss South Africa proudly rocks her brown skin, curvy shape and her hair shaved off, constantly proving there is beauty in diversity.

We absolutely love the bald look on her and now look to her Instagram page for beauty inspiration. Why not? Shaved hair is probably the most fuss-free hairstyle ever. It is edgy, timeless and has become a favourite among beauty enthusiasts and fashion insiders.

In an interview with TimesLIVE Shudufhadzolet us in on the reason why she shaved off her hair:

I was walking back from the gym and realised that I always seek validation through my hair and how I look. I saw a salon and went in to cut the very thing that felt like it stifled me. It was for freedom more than anything else. It was about finding myself and not looking outside for it.

Keep scrolling for unmissable beauty moments from this queen.

