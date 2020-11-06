Connect with us

Toke Makiwa Served a Makeup Look that's Perfect for your Friday Date Night

The Heartwarming Story Behind Miss South Africa's Stunning Shaved Hairstyle!

Wana Udobang's New Article on Body Positivity, Beauty & Self-Love is a Must Read!

Dorathy Bachor is Absolutely Gorgeous for Uncutxtra Magazine

6 Ways to Upgrade Your Hair Game - According to Spirine Chevonne

Meet the Top 40 Contestants for the 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria

Sam Smith's Makeup Routine Involves This Surprising Step

Meet Shudufhadzo Musida - The Newly Crowned Miss South Africa 2020

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Kitan Akinniranye, Leslie Sidora, Khanya Mkangisa & More

We Are Obsessed With This 90's Inspired Nyma Tang Makeup Look!

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This makeup by Anita Brows for media IT girl Toke Makinwa perfectly channels the timeless glamour of old Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly.

For a shoot to mark her birthday, Tokstar embraced a glowy, high glamourous and defined look. Her makeup artist sculpted her cheekbones by applying bronzer just above her jawline with soft pink blush brushed around her cheekbones. The look featured 3D brows and dramatic lashes with gold highlight accentuating her slender nose, cupid’s bow and under eye. The beauty look was completed with bold red lips.

For her hair, Bernard Smiles styled her hair into a glamourous jet black curly hairstyle. Toke finished her look with a Victorian-era inspired corset from Ebossy Clothings.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now for more African Beauty & Fashion Updates!

Credits
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Styling: @damioke_style
Photography: @tobi.olajolo

