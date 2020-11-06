Toke Makiwa Served a Makeup Look that’s Perfect for your Friday Date Night

This makeup by Anita Brows for media IT girl Toke Makinwa perfectly channels the timeless glamour of old Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly.

For a shoot to mark her birthday, Tokstar embraced a glowy, high glamourous and defined look. Her makeup artist sculpted her cheekbones by applying bronzer just above her jawline with soft pink blush brushed around her cheekbones. The look featured 3D brows and dramatic lashes with gold highlight accentuating her slender nose, cupid’s bow and under eye. The beauty look was completed with bold red lips.

For her hair, Bernard Smiles styled her hair into a glamourous jet black curly hairstyle. Toke finished her look with a Victorian-era inspired corset from Ebossy Clothings.

Credits

Makeup: @anitabrows

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Styling: @damioke_style

Photography: @tobi.olajolo