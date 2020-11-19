Double win for Tinuke’s Orbit as she breaks 2 Guinness World Records 🎉

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

 on

Professional roller-skater Nigerian-born British Tinuke’s OrbitTinuke Oyediran), age 27 years has broken the record for most cartwheels on roller skates in one minute with 30 and the most spins on e-skates in one minute with 70 in celebration of Guinness World Records Day 2020.

A circus performer and skating teacher by trade, Tinuke set herself these challenges at the beginning of lockdown to pass the time and soon realised that her talents could be record worthy.
As she progressed with her skills, Tinuke started pushing herself further and used her record attempts as a means of motivation at a time when she really needed some.

Achieving both of these records has made my lockdown dreams a reality! For anyone who has struggled with lockdown like I did, setting yourself a challenge really can help you get through and I encourage everyone to just go for it,” Tinuke said.

“I never thought I would be standing here now with two Guinness World Records titles at the end of this year so I’m so pleased that the practice paid off.

Tinuke describes her cartwheel record as “hardcore” due to the fact it relies on her having amazing upper body strength.
She had to put her entire body weight plus another 5kg due to the weight of her skates onto one arm throughout her attempt to complete the cartwheel motion.

To be able to do this she has to practice once a week. She can’t do any more than that, as if she does it more often it can cause pain and put a lot of strain on her muscles.
The e-skate spins use a whole different muscle group.
Tinuke relies on her inner thighs to be able to do the 360-degree spin trick which leaves them feeling like they are on fire.
In order to spin, she has to bring her legs together tightly and keep them there whilst pushing her toes forward on one foot and pushing back on her heel with the other.

Both records are a serious workout!
Tinuke started off her roller-skating career in a show called Starlight Express which she did in Germany for two years.
She describes the show as “the most ’80s, glam rock musical on roller skates you have ever seen! It is fab” and this is where she was taught to roller skate – whilst covered in glitter, of course!

Afterward, she returned to London and joined a group called Marawa’s Majorettes (also Guinness World Records title holders).
At Marawa’s Majorettes she started to hula hoop whilst roller skating at the same time!
Since then Tinuke has skated all over the world and teaches classes on roller skating and hula hooping.

